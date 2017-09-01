Chris Turner: Statue of Peterborough United and Cambridge United man to be unveiled

Image copyright Peterborough Utd Image caption Chris Turner played for Peterborough United in the 1970s and later went on to manage the club

An £80,000 statue to commemorate a former footballer has been unveiled after money was raised by fans.

The artwork has been created to honour Chris Turner, a former player and manager of Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

He died in April 2015 aged 64, after being diagnosed with a form of dementia in 2006.

His widow Lynne and players and managers from his career were in attendance.

The sculpture, created by Sean Hedges-Quinn, will be positioned outside the Main Stand at Peterborough's London Road home.

Mr Hedges-Quinn has previously made statues for Ipswich Town and England managers Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson and Bolton Wanderers and England striker Nat Lofthouse.

Image copyright Peterborough United Image caption The statue stands outside the London Road ground in Peterborough

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sean Hedges-Quinn's work includes this statue of Sir Bobby Robson outside Portman Road in Ipswich

The Chris Turner statue had been planned for two years with fundraising completed in May.

At the time, the Chris Turner Statue Fund committee said: "We owe a massive debt of gratitude to supporters of the Chris Turner Statue Fund who have helped us make this dream become a reality.

"Chris Turner was integral in bringing the city together in his many years as a captain, manager and chairman of the football club and it has been overwhelming that the city has come back together to remember him".

The fundraising target was set at £80,000 but more than £100,000 was raised. The extra money has been spent landscaping the area and paying for any future maintenance.