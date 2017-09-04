Girl, two, dies after Peterborough river rescue
A two-year-old girl has died after falling into a river.
The accident happened at about 15:15 BST on Sunday on The Embankment in Peterborough, as the Peterborough Telegraph reported.
The girl was out of the River Nene by the time ambulances arrived and was taken to the city hospital in a critical condition.
"Sadly she died [on Monday] morning," a Cambridgeshire Police spokesman confirmed.
The incident was being "treated as a tragic accident", he added.
The area around the river and the Key Theatre on Embankment Road was crowded on Sunday as cultural organisation Vivacity was holding its arts and sports festival Key Feste 2017 at the time.