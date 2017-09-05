Ex-Cambridge United footballer faces gross indecency trial
An ex-footballer will face trial charged with gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14.
Brian Boggis, 75, who played for Cambridge United, had denied the charge during a hearing at Cambridge Magistrates' Court, on 8 August.
Mr Boggis, of Suffield Road, Gorleston, Norfolk, is due to go on trial at the city's crown court, on 26 March next year.
The former full back played for a number of clubs during the 1960s.
The offence allegedly took place between 1968 and 1970 and police said the case was part of a probe into non-recent, football-related allegations in Cambridgeshire.