Ex-Cambridge United footballer faces gross indecency trial

Image copyright Scriniary/Geograph Image caption Bryan Boggis, who played as a full-back for Cambridge United in the 60s, denied gross indecency

An ex-footballer will face trial charged with gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14.

Brian Boggis, 75, who played for Cambridge United, had denied the charge during a hearing at Cambridge Magistrates' Court, on 8 August.

Mr Boggis, of Suffield Road, Gorleston, Norfolk, is due to go on trial at the city's crown court, on 26 March next year.

The former full back played for a number of clubs during the 1960s.

The offence allegedly took place between 1968 and 1970 and police said the case was part of a probe into non-recent, football-related allegations in Cambridgeshire.