Bradley Carter: Man guilty of 'hammer attack' murder

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Bradley Carter told his mother he was attacked with a hammer in a row about where to buy drugs

A man who attacked someone with a hammer who died five days later has been found guilty of his murder.

Mitchell Bird, 29, of Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, denied murdering Bradley Carter, 35, in a row over buying drugs.

Bird kicked and hit Mr Carter, 35, on 14 February and he died five days later in hospital from his injuries.

No verdict was given on a count of grievous bodily harm. Bird will be sentenced at a later date.

Cambridge Crown Court heard Mr Carter took methadone daily and was staying at Bird's flat on Valentine's Day after being thrown out of his mother's house, having been found with a needle in his groin.

Twice that night Mr Carter returned to his mother's house complaining Bird had hit him around the legs with a hammer and also kicked him while he was lying on the floor, jurors were told.

Spleen injury

The assault followed an apparent argument between the two men over where to buy marijuana, Mr Carter's mother told the court.

Bird denied the charge and told the court he had seen Mr Carter trying to steal his keys and pulled him out of the house.

Mr Carter complained of back pain in the days following the assault and used a crutch to help him walk.

Five days later he died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk with a spleen injury.

Speaking after the conviction, Ch Insp Jerry Waite said: "Whilst it might not have been Bird's intention to kill someone, if you get involved in a fight where you intend to do somebody serious harm and that person dies you can face court for murder.

"I hope this conviction brings some closure to Mr Carter's family."