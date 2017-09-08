Lucky escape for deer which trashed a transit van

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The transit van was badly damaged but the deer "still managed to run off", police said

A deer had a lucky getaway after colliding with a van, causing serious damage to the vehicle.

The van hit the animal on the A1307 at Horseheath in Cambridgeshire on Thursday evening.

The vehicle's windscreen was shattered in several places and the bonnet and driver-side panels were completely buckled in the impact.

There were no reported injuries to either the driver or the deer, which "managed to run off", police said.

The accident happened at about 17:50 BST.

The van had to be towed away because of the extent of the damage caused by the deer.