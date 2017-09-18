Image copyright @CambsCopsSC Image caption The swan stands accused of a number of traffic offences

An angry swan was "arrested" by police following a "road rage" incident.

The bird was detained in the back of a patrol car for offences Cambridgeshire officers described as "road rage, an RTC and obstructing the highway".

They posted photos of the suspect using the hashtag #HotFuzz, referring to the spoof film Hot Fuzz in which city cop Simon Pegg apprehends a criminal swan.

The RSPCA released the bird in a river following its capture by police at about 07:30 BST.

The force was called by members of the public worried about the swan on the A1123 in St Ives.

Image copyright @CambsCopsSC Image caption After a brief spell in detention, the bird was released into the safe custody of wildlife experts

"One in custody following road rage, RTC and obstructing the Highway. Awaiting RSPCA/RSPB attendance. #HotFuzz #NoSwansWereHarmed..." police officers wrote on Twitter.

There were concerns the swan might have been hit by a lorry, but an RSPCA officer checked the bird and found no sign of injury, so released it.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's comedy film Hot Fuzz was released in 2007 and followed two hapless police officers investigating deaths in the fictional town of Sandford, supposedly set in rural Gloucestershire.

One scene in the film shows Pegg and Frost's characters apprehending a menacing swan and driving it away in their patrol car.