Image caption The Marshall Group of companies has an annual turnover of £1.3bn, while the Cambridge branch turnover is nearly £300m

Up to 300 jobs could go at an aviation company in what bosses say will make it "modern, flexible and affordable".

Cambridge-based Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group said jobs "at all levels" could be affected.

The company was recently awarded a £13.5m defence contract. It has just completed a £20m upgrade at Cambridge Airport.

Unite officer Richard Peters said the news was "very disappointing". The union is seeking urgent negotiations.

Image caption Its headquarters are in Cambridge and it has more than 80 years of aviation experience

In a statement Marshall said it was "building a new, simpler business operating model, which is modern, flexible and affordable".

The company believes its plans will "ensure Marshall ADG becomes a stronger competitor and partner in the UK and abroad".

Mr Peters said: "Unite is fully committed to reducing the number of compulsory redundancies, if job losses are indeed necessary."

The 105-year-old company employs more than 2,000 people.

It also has sites at Kirkbymoorside, Brize Norton and Birmingham.