The Lyons Electronic Office (LEO) grew out of a partnership between catering firm J Lyons & Co and the developers of Cambridge Electronic Delay Storage Automatic Calculator (EDSAC) which was originally built in in the Cambridge University Mathematical Laboratory to handle the payroll. Mary Coombs was the first woman to work on the LEO, running payroll for Lyons itself, and thereby becoming the first woman to work on a commercial computer. Part of the original computer is in the exhibition.