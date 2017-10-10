Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police told the driver the cheese had to be "removed or eaten" before he could leave

A van driver was pulled over by police as he had too much cheese on board.

Officers found the vehicle had about 2,822lb (1,280kg) of cheese inside, in Sawtry, Cambridgeshire on Monday.

The driver was left in a pickle as the van was 41% over its legal weight limit, police said. Officers said the cheese had to be "removed or eaten".

During a grilling, the driver was allowed to take some of the dairy produce away but made to call in another van to take the excess.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit officers discovered the problematic produce, at a weighbridge off the A1.

It is not yet known exactly which varieties of cheese had grated with police.