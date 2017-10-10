Image copyright Google Maps Image caption PC Williams works at Huntingdon Police Station

An off-duty police officer who became aggressive and tried to push past Tube ticket inspectors has been given a final written warning.

PC Josh Williams, of Cambridgeshire Police, was stopped at London's Leicester Square after passing through a ticket barrier in January 2016.

At a hearing, the 29-year-old admitted gross misconduct and said he was "deeply apologetic".

A senior officer said PC Williams had learnt from it and "matured".

Huntingdon-based PC Williams, an officer since 2011, was earlier convicted at a magistrates' court of using abusive and offensive language contrary to a railway byelaw.

At a separate misconduct hearing, at Biggleswade Town Council Offices in Bedfordshire, a panel recorded standards of professional behaviour had been breached in respect of discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.