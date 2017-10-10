Cambridgeshire

Police officer warned after being 'aggressive' on Tube

Huntingdon Police Station Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption PC Williams works at Huntingdon Police Station

An off-duty police officer who became aggressive and tried to push past Tube ticket inspectors has been given a final written warning.

PC Josh Williams, of Cambridgeshire Police, was stopped at London's Leicester Square after passing through a ticket barrier in January 2016.

At a hearing, the 29-year-old admitted gross misconduct and said he was "deeply apologetic".

A senior officer said PC Williams had learnt from it and "matured".

Huntingdon-based PC Williams, an officer since 2011, was earlier convicted at a magistrates' court of using abusive and offensive language contrary to a railway byelaw.

At a separate misconduct hearing, at Biggleswade Town Council Offices in Bedfordshire, a panel recorded standards of professional behaviour had been breached in respect of discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites