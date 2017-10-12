Death crash driver sentenced

Image copyright Terry Harris / PaperPix.uk Image caption Two people were killed and three more were injured in the crash on the A605

A driver who fled the scene after his rear-seat passengers died in a car crash has been jailed.

Andzejus Traskinas, 20, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa when it was involved in a two-vehicle collision on the A605 at Elton, near Peterborough on 7 May.

Justinas Vocylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas died following the crash.

Traskinas was sentenced to two years and three months in a young offenders institution after admitting two counts of death by careless driving.

Traskinas, of Artizan Road, Northampton, also admitted two counts of causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured.

He has also been disqualified from driving for three years and must pass an extended driving test.

Three other people - a woman from Traskinas' car and two people in another vehicle - were injured as a result of the crash.

Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption Teams searched verges and fields alongside the road for the driver

Following the collision, which happened at about 02:00 GMT, police and specialist search teams scoured nearby verges and fields for Traskinas.

PC Matthew Bill, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This was a tragic and avoidable collision which occurred following Mr Traskinas' decision to drive whilst under both the influence of alcohol and the effects of fatigue.

"While nothing can repair the damage he has caused, I feel the sentence reflects Mr Traskinas' behaviour both in driving and subsequently."