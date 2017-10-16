Image caption Two women who were in the rear of the car died in the ditch

A man has appeared in court charged with killing two people after a car plunged into a water-filled ditch.

Two women in the rear of a Mazda died after the car crashed in Puddock Road, near Ramsey Forty Foot, Cambridgeshire, at about 07:15 BST on Friday.

Ionut Cosmin Curut, of Sutton Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire, has been charged with causing two deaths by careless or inconsiderate driving.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court earlier.

The 21-year-old Romanian national, who did not enter a plea, is next due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 10 November.

While the two women in the rear of the car died, two men in the front of the car managed to escape and were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon with minor injuries.