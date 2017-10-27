Image caption The advertisement for Tumeric+ claimed the plant "supports healthy joints" and "helps maintain flexible joints"

A company which advertised a turmeric supplement as supporting healthy joints has been found to have breached advertising standards.

Cambridge Nutraceuticals provided studies claiming that its Tumeric+ product helped to treat osteoarthritis.

However, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) did not consider the claims had been properly substantiated.

The authority said the advert could not be used again in that particular form.

A Cambridge Nutraceuticals spokesman said: "The ASA has accepted there is a substantial body of evidence showing the benefit of FutureYou Turmeric+ for osteoarthritis sufferers.

"We plan to re-promote its use for supporting healthy joints as soon as more data are published alongside the other 28 existing studies for the formulation."

The firm, which trades as FutureYou, provided 10 studies which they said showed the product's effectiveness in supporting joint health and delaying and preventing osteoarthritis.

FutureYou submitted evidence to the European Food Safety Authority for consideration, but could use the claims in advertising in the meantime if they provided evidence.

The ASA assessed the evidence and decided the studies did not show if turmeric delayed or prevented the disease, as all of the clinical trials used people who already had osteoarthritis.