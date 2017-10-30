Cambridgeshire

Man charged with murder over Cambourne double stabbing

Graffiti in Monkfield Lane
Image caption "Rest in Peace 1987-2017" has appeared in graffiti on a wall in Monkfield Lane where the man died

A man has been charged with murder after two men were stabbed and one died.

Kai Nazir, 19, of The Crescent, St Neots, is accused of killing a 30-year-old man in Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, at about 00:35 BST on Saturday.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack in Monkfield Lane.

Mr Nazir, who is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent, appeared before magistrates earlier.

He is next due at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday.

More news from Cambridgeshire
Image caption Police were called to reports of violence in the early hours of Saturday

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites