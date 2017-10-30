Image caption "Rest in Peace 1987-2017" has appeared in graffiti on a wall in Monkfield Lane where the man died

A man has been charged with murder after two men were stabbed and one died.

Kai Nazir, 19, of The Crescent, St Neots, is accused of killing a 30-year-old man in Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, at about 00:35 BST on Saturday.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack in Monkfield Lane.

Mr Nazir, who is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent, appeared before magistrates earlier.

He is next due at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday.

More news from Cambridgeshire