Image copyright West family Image caption Chris West was described by his family as a "big and unique personality"

A man killed in a violent altercation outside a pub died from a stab wound to the heart, tests have shown.

Chris West, 30, from Cambourne in Cambridgeshire, died in Monkfield Lane in the village at about 00:35 BST on Saturday.

His family described him as "a big and unique personality".

Kai Nazir, 19, of The Crescent, St Neots, is charged with his murder and grievous bodily harm with intent after another man was seriously injured.

Paying tribute to Mr West, his family spoke of his "immeasurable love for his wife, family and friends" which they said would "leave us all with the most treasured memories".

A crowdfunding page set up to raise money for Mr West's family has so far raised about £3,300.

Image caption Police were called to reports of violence in the early hours of Saturday

A 26-year-old man who was also injured in the incident is expected to be discharged from hospital later this week, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Mr Nazir appeared before magistrates on Monday and is expected at Cambridge Crown Court later.