Cambridge Uni students warned against 'good time' by prof
A Cambridge University professor who warned new students against having a "good time" has been criticised.
Prof Eugene Terentjev e-mailed science first years at Queens' College amid "rumours" of a rise in drinking games.
He advised Natural Sciences scholars that choosing to "enjoy their social life" could harm their grades on the "very hard" course.
A student mental health charity said the message promoted an "unhealthy and dangerous way to live".
First-year science students at Cambridge follow a six-day timetable and must attend twelve lectures from Monday to Saturday.
'Extremely unhealthy'
In his e-mail, reported in student newspaper Varsity, Prof Terentjev, head of science at Queens', told freshers the demanding course would require all of their attention and their "full brain capacity".
"And for a large fraction of you, even that will not be quite enough," he wrote.
"Remember you are not at any other uni, where students do drink a lot and do have what they regard as a 'good time'."
"You are NOT on a course, as some Cambridge courses sadly are, where such a behaviour pattern is possible or acceptable."
After the email was posted on a student Facebook site, hundreds commented on it, most critical of the opinions expressed in the message.
The Cambridge branch of Student Minds, the UK student mental health charity said: "This is an extremely unhealthy and dangerous way to live, and we encourage everyone to enjoy themselves and put themselves first," they wrote on social media.
Micha Frazer-Carroll, from Cambridge University Students' Union said the email implied "there isn't space for [freshers] to have a social life outside their degrees".
"To offer support regarding drinking culture... could have been a positive thing - words of wisdom on work/life balance. But the email... took neither opportunity."
Reacting to the criticism, a university spokeswoman said: "The university believes that all first-year students in all disciplines, having undergone the thorough admissions process that Cambridge requires, have the capacity to succeed academically."