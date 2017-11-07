Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Christopher Tucker committed the crimes over 13 years, police said

A man who raped a girl over a 13-year period has been jailed.

Christopher Tucker, 71, of Bascraft Way, Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, admitted raping the girl 10 times between 2003 and 2016.

At Peterborough Crown Court he pleaded guilty to raping a child under 13 on multiple occasions, and to raping her several times when she was over 13.

Police said the assaults began when Tucker's victim was just five years old.

He was arrested after she disclosed the abuse to officers last year.

Det Con Julie Ellison, who led the investigation, said: "It took a great deal of courage for the victim to come forward after such a long period of abuse which had deeply affected her."

Tucker pleaded not guilty to a number of other charges relating to the same victim. Those counts were allowed by the judge to lie on his file to spare the victim a further trial.

Tucker was also put on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely, preventing him from having any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.

He was also issued with a restraining order preventing him contacting the victim.