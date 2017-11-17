Image copyright Anglian Water Image caption The live corn snake was found in Haverhill, but had to be put down by a vet

A live snake, a plastic bus, dentures and Power Rangers toys were all among items pulled out of sewers by water firm staff.

In one instance, Anglian Water staff pulled a corn snake out of its drains network but it "sadly" died before a vet could treat it.

The firm said it costs them £15m a year to clear 30,000 blockages.

It has urged parents to check for children blocking toilets with items and to try to "hook them out".

"None of these items should be in the sewer, only the three Ps, pee, poo, paper should be flushed," they said.

Image copyright Anglian Water Image caption A plastic Bertie the Bus was retrieved in Loddon in Norfolk

The firm said the snake that died was found in Haverhill.

Image copyright Anglian Water Image caption A dinosaur, goggles and phone were found at the sewage plant in Cambridge

Emma Staples, from the firm, said: "Lots of toys get flushed down the loo by kids, if parents can hook them out before it's too late, it will avoid what could be an expensive blockage on their own sewage pipes."

The company also shared a picture of a fatberg that staff recently cleared from a drain in Billericay.

They said, "Sorry to have to share this, but this is what happens when wipes get flushed down the loo.

"Please bin it, don't flush it!"