Image caption Police said details of the collision were "sketchy"

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a fatal crash involving three vehicles just days before Christmas.

The collision happened at about 12:20 GMT on the A1307 between Linton and Horseheath in Cambridgeshire.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as the road has been closed in both directions.

Cambridgeshire Police said details of the crash were "sketchy" but confirmed a woman had died.