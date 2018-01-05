Clacton man arrested after woman dies on A14 at Girton
A man has been arrested after a woman died following a crash involving two lorries and a car on the A14.
The woman was a passenger in a Peugeot E7 which was travelling westbound at Girton near Cambridge at about 17:05 GMT on Thursday.
The man driving the car was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.
A 55-year-old man from Clacton-on-Sea has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in policy custody.
A second man had minor injuries in the incident.
Police are appealing for witnesses.