Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the westbound carriageway of the A14 by Girton, Cambridge

A man has been arrested after a woman died following a crash involving two lorries and a car on the A14.

The woman was a passenger in a Peugeot E7 which was travelling westbound at Girton near Cambridge at about 17:05 GMT on Thursday.

The man driving the car was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.

A 55-year-old man from Clacton-on-Sea has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in policy custody.

A second man had minor injuries in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses.