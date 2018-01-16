Image copyright cambridgeshire Police Image caption The word "Polish" was written on a Lithuanian family's car

A car had its windows smashed and "Polish" sprayed on its side in what police are treating as a hate crime against a local Lithuanian family.

The BMW was vandalised and a Mercedes owned by the family was set alight in Jasmine Close, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

Police believe the victims were deliberately targeted by those responsible "because of their misguided views of their nationality".

Officers called the crime, which happened at about 06:10, "despicable".

Sgt Lee Levens, of Cambridgeshire police, said: "Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire and we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it is acceptable to cause this kind of upset and damage to members of our community."

He appealed for witnesses to come forward.