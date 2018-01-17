Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Christopher Tucker committed the crimes over 13 years, police said

A 71-year-old paedophile who raped a girl over a 13-year period has had his jail term increased after it was deemed too lenient.

Christopher Tucker, of Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, was jailed in November after admitting raping the girl 10 times between 2003 and 2016.

However, the Solicitor General referred the case to the Court of Appeal as the Cambridge News reported.

Five years was added to his original 10-year sentence.

Tucker's term was increased to 15 years, with a further year on licence, at the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday.

The pensioner, from Bascraft Way, began assaulting the girl when she was just five years old, police said.

He was arrested after she disclosed the abuse to officers in 2016.