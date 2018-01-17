Image copyright BCH road policing Image caption Police tweeted a picture of the school minibus after the driver had been arrested

A school bus driver taking pupils to their classes has been arrested after failing a drugs test for cannabis.

The minibus was pulled over in Courtney Way near Castle School in Cambridge at 09:15 GMT.

A 28-year-old man failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis, and was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The driver, from Haverhill in Suffolk, is being questioned at Parkside station in Cambridge.

The minibus was stopped by officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit "acting on information", a Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said.