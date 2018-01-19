Image caption Natasha Gordon denied assisting in the death of Matthew Birkinshaw but was found guilty by a jury

A woman who backed out of a suicide pact, leaving a man to die alone, has been given a four-year jail term.

Natasha Gordon, 44, was convicted at Leicester Crown Court in December, two years after Matthew Birkinshaw, 31, was found dead in his car at Rutland Water.

She met the postman, from Walsall, West Midlands, on an internet forum where she agreed to be his "suicide partner".

Gordon, described as a "suicide advocate" in court, was found guilty of encouraging Mr Birkinshaw's suicide.

Sentencing judge Mrs Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Gordon, from Paston, Peterborough, she was "gripped by self-centredness" and had no "settled intention" to commit suicide herself.

"I have found you misled [Mr Birkinshaw] into believing you were genuine and firmly intent on committing suicide with him, although you were not fully committed."

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Matthew Birkinshaw's parents called their son "thoughtful, sensitive, generous and compassionate"

Gordon had denied the charge and said she had no input into his decision to die.

After they met online, Gordon sent a message to Mr Birkinshaw which said: "I really can't wait to go tomorrow, I hope you do not change your mind."

Mr Birkinshaw travelled through the night to the defendant's home on 17 December 2015.

He was later found dead in his car at the UK's largest reservoir, having suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told Gordon: "He was a stranger to you. You took no trouble to find out anything about him. You introduced the method that he used and advised him on how it was to be deployed.

"He may not have gone through with it if you had not accompanied him."