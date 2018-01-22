Cambridgeshire

'Crime scene corral' for 13 stray horses near A47

  • 22 January 2018
Horse in field at Guyhirn Image copyright @Fencops
Image caption Quick-thinking officers used their crime scene tape to create a makeshift field to keep the horses safe

Police had to set up a makeshift cordon with crime scene tape to corral 13 stray horses away from a busy road.

They were spotted at about 06:20 GMT on Sunday on the river bank at Guyhirn, near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

After rounding them up, officers created a "temporary fence" using tape to keep them safely on the bank and prevent them getting on to the A47.

It is not yet known who owns the horses or whether they have come forward to collect them.

Image copyright @fencops
Image caption The 13 horses were spotted heading for a main road before dawn on Sunday
Image copyright @fencops
Image caption They were rounded up and kept away from the road

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites