Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The men in the car were taken to hospital as a precaution but were not injured

Three men have been arrested after a car suspected of being "involved in violent burglaries" crashed at a petrol station.

A stolen BMW X6 overturned at the Shell garage on the A1 at Buckden, Cambridgeshire at about 04:30 GMT on Thursday, after failing to stop.

Police from the BCH Road Policing Unit were chasing the car as it travelled south from Lincolnshire.

They said they were "not advanced drivers".

Officers said it was believed the suspected burglaries took place in Nottinghamshire.

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The filling station is on a roundabout on the A1 southbound at Buckden - between Huntingdon and St Neots

The men, all from south London, were taken to hospital as a precaution, but were not injured.

Two men from Lewisham, aged 20 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A 33-year-old man from Lambeth was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

They have all been released under investigation.