Arrests after Buckden car crash at Shell garage
Three men have been arrested after a car suspected of being "involved in violent burglaries" crashed at a petrol station.
A stolen BMW X6 overturned at the Shell garage on the A1 at Buckden, Cambridgeshire at about 04:30 GMT on Thursday, after failing to stop.
Police from the BCH Road Policing Unit were chasing the car as it travelled south from Lincolnshire.
They said they were "not advanced drivers".
Officers said it was believed the suspected burglaries took place in Nottinghamshire.
The men, all from south London, were taken to hospital as a precaution, but were not injured.
Two men from Lewisham, aged 20 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
A 33-year-old man from Lambeth was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.
They have all been released under investigation.