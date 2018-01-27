Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Members of the public are being warned not to approach escaped inmate Gintautas Urbonas

A sex attacker has escaped from HMP Peterborough.

Gintautas Urbonas, 51, is serving a 12-year sentence at the privately-run jail for crimes including attempted rape, battery and sexual assault.

Cambridgeshire police have urged people not to approach the "dangerous" Lithuanian national, but to call them immediately with any information.

The force warned anyone harbouring Urbonas - who vanished at 18:00 GMT on Friday - could be prosecuted.

A spokesman for prison operator Sodexo said it would not comment on how the inmate fled the jail as it was a "live police investigation".

In a statement, the company said it was "supporting the police with their ongoing operation" and "investigating" the incident.

Concerns were raised by the prison watchdog earlier this week about the women's site at HMP Peterborough.

Inspectors rated the women's jail as "not sufficiently good" on safety.