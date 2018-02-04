Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Police received six calls reporting sightings of UFOs or aliens, a Freedom of Information request revealed

Sightings of aliens and UFOs have been reported to police in Cambridgeshire six times in two years, new figures show.

The force was asked in a Freedom of Information request how many 999 and 101 calls it had received during 2015, 2016 and 2017.

It reported three calls mentioning "alien" and three referencing "UFO". Two of the reported sightings took place in 2015 and four in 2016.

Police did not wish to comment.

The locations of the reported sightings were Houghton, Peterborough, Brampton and Huntingdon.

By 2017, however, the number of sightings reported to police had fallen to zero.