A murder investigation is under way after a man's body was found in a park.

A member of the public made the discovery in a wooded area at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntington on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Sam Mechelewski from Huntington, and Cambridgeshire Police said it believed it was a targeted attack.

In a statement, the victim's family said: "Sam was no angel, but his life should not have ended this way.

"The last 24 hours have been the worst of our lives. Sam will be greatly missed by his family and friends."

Police said a post-mortem examination had been carried out but details were yet to be released.

Officers are conducting searches in the area and house-to-house inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Adam Gallop said: "We believe this was a targeted attack that has sadly resulted in the death of a young man.

"We're slowly piecing together Sam's movements from 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

"I appeal to anyone who knows Sam and saw him that evening, or anyone who was in the park and noticed anything suspicious, to contact us as a matter of urgency."