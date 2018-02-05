Six Romanians believed to have been held as modern-day slaves have been found at a house in Cambridgeshire.

They had been brought to the UK to work in a salad factory, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said.

The workers were recovered from a detached house in Ely on Monday.

GLAA officers arrested a Romanian couple at the address. The man, 30, and woman, 32, were detained on suspicion of modern-day slavery and gangmaster offences.

The GLAA would not give details of the ages or genders of the factory workers, but said they had been "removed to a temporary reception centre where they continue to be supported and assessed as potential victims of human trafficking".

The GLAA - a government authority which protects vulnerable workers from exploitation - is being assisted in its investigation by Cambridgeshire Police and the National Crime Agency.

The British Red Cross is also supporting the workers who were removed from the house.