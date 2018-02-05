Hinchingbrooke Country Park murder probe officers arrest man
- 5 February 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a park.
A police investigation was launched after Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was discovered dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park in the town on Thursday afternoon.
It is not yet known how he died, but Cambridgeshire Police believed it was a "targeted attack".
A man in his 20s from Chatteris is being questioned.