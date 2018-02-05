Cambridgeshire

Hinchingbrooke Country Park murder probe officers arrest man

  • 5 February 2018
Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police
Image caption Cambridgeshire Police said it believed Sam Mechelewski was killed in a "targeted attack"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a park.

A police investigation was launched after Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was discovered dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park in the town on Thursday afternoon.

It is not yet known how he died, but Cambridgeshire Police believed it was a "targeted attack".

A man in his 20s from Chatteris is being questioned.

Image copyright Geograph/Simon Judd
Image caption The body was discovered at Hinchingbrooke Country Park in Huntingdon on Thursday

