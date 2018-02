Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Cambridgeshire Police said it believed Sam Mechelewski was killed in a "targeted attack"

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a park following what police believe was a "targeted attack".

Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was found dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park in the town on Thursday.

A man in his 20s, from Brampton, Cambridgeshire, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death.

Another man, also in his 20s, from Chatteris, remains in custody on suspicion of murder.