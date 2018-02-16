Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Marcus Hayden Woodward Miller was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court in August last year

A paedophile caught after ordering a child-sized sex doll from China has had his jail term cut.

Police found 15,000 child pornography images at Marcus Hayden Woodward Miller's home in Cambridgeshire after a package containing the doll was intercepted by UK Border Force.

Miller's lawyers said his jail term was too harsh on grounds of age, ill-health and his lack of relevant convictions.

The 56-year-old's jail sentence was cut from three to two years.

Miller admitted making indecent photographs of a child as well as possession of extreme pornographic images, prohibited images of children, cannabis production and possession of a prohibited weapon and was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court in August.

When police searched the home of Miller, of Fairhaven Close, Lode, alongside the images and videos they discovered other child-sized dolls, a herbal cannabis plant and a stun gun underneath his bed without batteries.

Image copyright PA Image caption Marcus Hayden Woodward Miller's jail term was cut at London's Appeal Court on Friday

At London's Appeal Court, Judge Richard Marks said there was "no suggestion [the stun gun] had ever been used by him" and also highlighted the absence of relevant previous convictions.

The judge, sitting with Lord Justice Davis and Mr Justice Nicol, said: "These offences were plainly so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence could be justified.

"We are, however, of the view that the sentence imposed was manifestly excessive."