Peterborough woman stuck up tree in botched cat rescue

  • 21 February 2018
Bella the cat rescue Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption Bella's would-be rescuer had to be helped down too

This is the moment a would-be rescuer had to be helped down from a tree by firefighters in Peterborough.

The woman had climbed the tree to save another damsel in distress - a kitten called Bella.

While the mischievous moggy was returned to her owner safely, firefighters turned their attention to her hapless heroine.

The drama broke out in the garden of a house in Morland Court, Werrington, on Tuesday.

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption Bella the cat - with her owner - was rescued by Cambridgeshire firefighters

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We know that people love animals and would risk their own lives to save a family pet or other animal in distress.

"Our advice would always be to avoid putting yourself in danger and to contact the RSPCA in the first instance."

