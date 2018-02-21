Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Sun Sun Wong made more than £400,000 in two years, an undercover police operation revealed

A woman who ran a brothel from a Cambridge flat has been jailed for five years after a police sting.

Sun Sun Wong, 42, of Blucher Street, Birmingham, earned more than £400,000 in a two-year period, police revealed.

The mother-of-three was exposed by undercover officers who posed as clients as part of an operation to safeguard vulnerable women.

Cambridgeshire Police said Wong "controlled prostitutes for her own financial gain".

The force said Wong had rented out a number of properties across the country - including one in Midsummer Court, Cambridge, and in Blucher Street, Birmingham.

It revealed that Wong's accounts were investigated after large sums of money began moving around, and payments of between £1,500 and £2,500 were often deposited.

Further work revealed more than £400,000 had been paid into her various bank accounts over a two-year period.

Money laundering

Police said Wong denied any wrongdoing, claiming a woman called Anita had used her identity to carry out the crimes.

She was found guilty at Cambridge Crown Court of two counts of controlling prostitution for gain - and one count of money laundering.

Det Con Andrew McKeane said: "This type of crime affects all walks of life but especially the vulnerable who turn to the sex industry in their lowest moments.

"I speak to those people when I say I hope this sentence shows that police are committed to investigating these crimes."