A 13-year-old boy has been caught driving a car with a two-year-old and a woman inside the vehicle.

The teenager was stopped in Peterborough on Saturday by a team from the Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

In a tweet, a spokesman for the unit said the toddler was sitting unrestrained on its mother's knee.

When officers pulled the car over, they were told by those inside that it was "only a short journey".

The BBC is seeking further information about the incident the incident.