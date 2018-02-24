Boy, 13, caught driving car with toddler and mum inside
- 24 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 13-year-old boy has been caught driving a car with a two-year-old and a woman inside the vehicle.
The teenager was stopped in Peterborough on Saturday by a team from the Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.
In a tweet, a spokesman for the unit said the toddler was sitting unrestrained on its mother's knee.
When officers pulled the car over, they were told by those inside that it was "only a short journey".
Car being driven in Peterborough by a 13 yr old boy , also in the car was an unrestrained 2 yr old sitting on mums knee !!!, reply was " It's only a short journey"— BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) February 24, 2018
351650/351830
End of Twitter post by @roadpoliceBCH
The BBC is seeking further information about the incident the incident.