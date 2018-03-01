Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Cambridgeshire Police said it believed Sam Mechelewski was killed in a "targeted attack"

A month after the body of a murdered man was found in a park, his mother has made an emotional plea to find the killer of her "gentle child".

Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was found dead in the town's Hinchingbrooke Country Park on 1 February. He died as a result of a stab wound.

A man arrested on suspicion of murder was released under investigation.

The victim's mother said the family's world had been "knocked off its axis".

Since Mr Mechelewski's body was discovered, specialist police diving teams have searched a pond for the weapon and asked for information about a black Audi A3 seen in the area on the evening of 31 January.

Image caption Specialist divers from the Metropolitan Police have searched for a weapon in a pond near to where the body was found

Police believe he was killed in a "targeted attack" and "the answers remain within Huntingdon".

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption New photographs of Sam Mechelewski as a child (left) and at his school prom (right) have been released by the family

"I understand why there will be a fear for people to speak out in a murder investigation," Det Ch Insp Adam Gallop said.

"However, a young man has lost his life and there comes a time when you must look yourself in the mirror and say 'today I'm going to do the right thing'."

Appealing for anyone with information to contact police, Mr Mechelewski's mother Grace Groom, said her son was "a very gentle child, very quiet".

"He was never the leader, was always the follower - when his brother said let's climb the apple tree, Sam would follow," she said.

"He was very loving, just like anybody else's little boy.

"Our whole world has been knocked off its axis. Nobody deserves to end their life like this. Nobody."

A man in his 20s from Chatteris, arrested last month on suspicion of murder, was released under investigation.