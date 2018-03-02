Image copyright Kit Carson Image caption Michael "Kit" Carson has worked as a coach and scout for a number of clubs

A former youth football coach and scout has been charged with indecently assaulting 11 children.

Michael "Kit" Carson, 74, was charged in connection with a football abuse probe in Cambridgeshire.

He is accused of 11 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, all involving boys under 16.

The alleged offences happened from 1978 to 2009. He will appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 17 April.

Mr Carson, of St Bartholomew's Court, Riverside, Cambridge, was initially arrested in January 2017.

He has been released on conditional bail.

Mr Carson has worked for clubs including Peterborough United, Cambridge United and Norwich City.

He joined the Canaries as youth manager in 1983, working with children aged nine to 16, before joining Peterborough as an academy director 10 years later.

In 2001, he moved to Cambridge United as head of youth development, a post he retained until 2006, when he left to join Histon FC.

Mr Carson has also worked extensively in Finland - where he began coaching youth teams in 2012 - and took UK youth teams on competitive tours of the country.