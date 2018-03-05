Image copyright BCH Road Police Image caption The lager was on its way to Ipswich when the van was stopped

A driver with 5,000 cans of super-strength lager in his van was stopped when police noticed it was overweight.

They pulled it over at Brampton Hut services on the A1 in Cambridgeshire on Saturday and found thousands of cans of 14.2% (volume) Polish lager.

Police said the van was travelling from Birmingham to Ipswich.

A man will be summonsed to appear in court on suspicion of driving a vehicle which was more than 40% over the legal weight limit, police said.

The vehicle was 1,510 kg (1.66 tons) over the vehicles's gross weight limit, they added.