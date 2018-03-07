Image copyright Omega Auctions Image caption Their entries suggested some band members intended to have parties in their room

A hotel visitors' book signed by all four members of the Beatles is expected to fetch about £10,000 at auction.

The Fab Four checked in to The Bull Hotel in Peterborough on 2 December 1962, ahead of a gig in the city.

Their handwritten entries might have left the owner a little concerned, however, as Paul McCartney wrote that he expected to have 58 people in his room, and John Lennon would have 33.

Omega Auctions, from Merseyside will put it under the hammer on 24 March.

While both Lennon and McCartney indicated they intended to have parties in their rooms after the gig at the city's Embassy Cinema venue, their fellow band members seemed to have a quieter night planned.

George Harrison said there would be two staying in his room while Ringo Starr and manager Brian Epstein said they would be alone.

Image caption The Beatles, pictured here in 1965, stayed at the hotel in Peterborough three years earlier

Image copyright Omega Auctions Image caption The band checked in ahead of a gig in Peterborough

McCartney may have been doing the driving for some of the group as he was the only one who filled in his car registration in the directory.

"It is a unique piece of early memorabilia and will have huge appeal with collectors worldwide," auctioneer Paul Fairweather said.

The directory will be auctioned at the company's Newton-le-Willows showroom.