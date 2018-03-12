Image copyright PA

A police officer has been disciplined for misconduct over their use of a Taser.

The officer, who has not been identified, used the Taser during a domestic incident and an arrest between October 2016 and March 2017.

The Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) found they had not committed a criminal offence but had "performance issues" to answer.

Cambridgeshire Police said the officer had been given "management action".

The IOPC said it interviewed the officer "in-depth" regarding the incidents and reviewed documentation and body-worn video footage.

A police spokeswoman said: "We referred an investigation of use of Taser by an officer to the IOPC.

"While they found that no criminal offences had been committed, after reviewing their report, we made the decision that the officer had a case to answer for misconduct.

"We decided that the most appropriate action in this instance was management action."