Image copyright Matt Selman Image caption The show's executive producer tweeted the tribute to Professor Stephen Hawking

The creators of US cartoon series The Simpsons have paid tribute to Professor Stephen Hawking, who appeared several times in the show.

Prof Hawking, who once described The Simpsons as "the best show on American television", died on Wednesday aged 76 at his home in Cambridge.

Sunday's episode included a tribute to the Cambridge University scientist.

Executive producer Matt Selman tweeted a cartoon with the caption: "In loving memory of Stephen Hawking."

Image caption The professor was a fellow at Gonville and Caius College for more than 50 years

The picture shows the animated version of the Cambridge University theoretical physicist flying through the air in his wheelchair.

He had appeared in a number of episodes of the show, including one called "They saved Lisa's Brain", in which he rescued the brainy Simpson child from a mob using his flying chair.

Hundreds have shared the tribute, with one writing: "Time for this Hawk to fly."