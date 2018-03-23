Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The drugs were stolen from the University of Cambridge's Department of Veterinary Medicine

Police have warned of a threat to human life after drugs used to euthanise animals were stolen.

They believe the thieves took seven bottles of the medicine from a vehicle at the University of Cambridge's Department of Veterinary Medicine in Madingley Road, Cambridge.

Police said it was possible the thieves thought they were stealing medication such as ketamine.

The theft took place between 17:00 GMT on Wednesday and 10:00 on Thursday.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said: "The medication they have taken is extremely dangerous if taken and would pose a threat to life to any individual who were to consume it."