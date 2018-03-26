Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Richard Frost was on police bail when he killed two pedestrians

A motorist who hit speeds of 117mph before killing two pedestrians when he drove along the verge on the wrong side of the road has been jailed.

Richard Frost, 39, ploughed into Thomas Fletcher, 19, and Thomas Northam, 22, from behind along the B1091 at Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, in January 2017.

Frost had binged on cocaine for 18 hours and then fled the scene.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 12 years and one month at Cambridge Crown Court.

Frost, of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford, was also banned from driving for 11 years and seven months.

Image copyright Family/Facebook Image caption Thomas Fletcher (left) and Thomas Northam died in the crash

At a previous hearing, prosecutor Jonathon Polnay told the court that Frost picked up two passengers, Tracy Anderson and James Archer, in Essex on 2 January, the day before the crash, and drove to Grimsby and then Boston in Lincolnshire.

"Everyone in the car was taking drugs," said Mr Polnay, who added Ms Anderson was putting cocaine into Frost's hand so he could take it while driving.

Frost was using the hard shoulder and lay-bys to undertake vehicles at speed and one witness described his control of the BMW X5 as "driving like a nutter".

On a 999 call played to the court another said "if he doesn't run into someone or kill someone it will be a miracle".

Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption The men died after being hit by Richard Frost's BMW X5

After the crash at about 11:00 GMT, Frost fled the scene with a suitcase containing £72,000, making off through fields and assaulting a man who tried to make him wait for police.

Officers found him asleep at his mother's house in Chelmsford later that evening and the suitcase was found in the garden.

Frost also admitted two counts of common assault and one of money laundering at a previous hearing.

PC James Thorne, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "This was the worst piece of driving I have ever, and probably will ever, see.

"Frost drove his X5 in a manner which was beyond dangerous and placed an untold amount of people at risk of serious injury."