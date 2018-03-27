Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened on the B1050 at Longstanton

A driver who killed his best friend in a crash was distracted by his front passenger's mobile phone flash light as he used SnapChat, a court heard.

Jignesh Patel, 27, lost control of his BMW in Cambridgeshire, when he overcorrected after straying into the oncoming lane, on 23 April 2016.

Dishant Patel, 25, was in the back of the car and died from his injuries.

Jignesh Patel was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving at Cambridge Crown Court and jailed for three years.

The driver, of Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, was also disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday.

Family 'absolutely devastated'

Cambridgeshire Police said the car, which was being driven above 100mph earlier that day, left B1050 in Longstanton, after Patel steered suddenly and excessively, rolling into a nearby field.

Driver Patel and his front-seat passenger, a man aged in his 20s, suffered minor injuries but Dishant was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he died.

Dishant Patel's father, Shailesh Patel, said the death of his pharmacist son had "absolutely devastated" the family.

"He was a pivotal member of the family, who was ambitious and dedicated to his new career," he said.

"It's so upsetting that we will not see him flourish in his professional life, which he would no doubt have done."