Hinchingbrooke Country Park death: Arrest in Sam Mechelewski inquiry
Police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a man found stabbed in a country park.
Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was discovered dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park on 1 February in what police think was a "targeted attack".
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.
Last month a man arrested on suspicion of murder, in his 20s from Chatteris, was released under investigation.
The arrested woman, in her 20s from Huntingdon, is in Cambridgeshire Police custody.
Mr Mechelewski's body was found by a member of the public at about 13:00 GMT in a wooded area of the park, which is between Huntingdon and Brampton.
Specialist police diving teams have searched a pond for the weapon and police have asked for information about a black Audi A3 seen in the area on the evening of 31 January.
A month on from his death, Mr Mechelewski's mother said the family's "whole world has been knocked off its axis".
Det Ch Insp Adam Gallop appealed for people to come forward and "look yourself in the mirror and say 'today I'm going to do the right thing'".
Police believe "the answers [to the death] remain within Huntingdon".