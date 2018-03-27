Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Murder victim Sam Mechelewski was seen in Sainsbury's in Huntingdon the night before his body was found

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a man found stabbed in a country park.

Sam Mechelewski, 20, from Huntingdon, was discovered dead in Hinchingbrooke Country Park on 1 February in what police think was a "targeted attack".

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

Last month a man arrested on suspicion of murder, in his 20s from Chatteris, was released under investigation.

The arrested woman, in her 20s from Huntingdon, is in Cambridgeshire Police custody.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Detectives want to know who was using the black Audi A3 and what they were doing in Huntingdon

Mr Mechelewski's body was found by a member of the public at about 13:00 GMT in a wooded area of the park, which is between Huntingdon and Brampton.

Specialist police diving teams have searched a pond for the weapon and police have asked for information about a black Audi A3 seen in the area on the evening of 31 January.

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption New photographs of Sam Mechelewski as a child (left) and at his school prom (right) were released by the family a month on from his death

A month on from his death, Mr Mechelewski's mother said the family's "whole world has been knocked off its axis".

Det Ch Insp Adam Gallop appealed for people to come forward and "look yourself in the mirror and say 'today I'm going to do the right thing'".

Police believe "the answers [to the death] remain within Huntingdon".