A man who thought he had bought a decommissioned World War One hand grenade found it was still live when he received it.

Police were called to Barton Road, Wisbech on Monday when the man became concerned and a bomb disposal team confirmed he was right to be worried.

No-one was hurt and the team carried out a controlled explosion.

Police are satisfied the item was bought and sold on the assumption it had been decommissioned.

A spokesperson for the police was unable to say where the man purchased the grenade from.