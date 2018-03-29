Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption British Transport Police said it was investigating the crash "to establish how the car came to be on the level crossing"

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car was hit by a train on a level crossing.

The crash happened at about 17:40 BST near Waterbeach station in Cambridgeshire.

The woman, believed to be the car driver, was taken to hospital, where her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Officers from Cambridgeshire and British Transport Police and the ambulance service attended the scene.

British Transport Police said it was "continuing to investigate the incident and establish how the car came to be on the level crossing".

Greater Anglia said rail services between Cambridge and Ely, Kings Lynn and Norwich had been disrupted by the crash.