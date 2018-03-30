Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The investigation will centre on how the car came to be on the crossing, given that the gates were functioning.

A level crossing where a car was hit by a train was working correctly at the time, Network Rail has said.

A woman, believed to be the car driver, escaped with minor injuries in the collision near Waterbeach station in Cambridgeshire.

Network Rail said it had carried out its own tests following the incident at 17:40 BST on Thursday.

British Transport Police was focussing how the car came to be on the crossing, it added.

Rail services were disrupted during initial investigations and the level crossing re-opened at 21:00 BST.