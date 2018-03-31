Image copyright PA/Joe Giddens Image caption Actor Eddie Redmayne gave a reading at the funeral, conducted by Reverend Dr Cally Hammond, Dean of Gonville and Caius

A host of famous faces have turned out for the funeral of Prof Stephen Hawking in Cambridge.

Hundreds of people have gathered in the city for the private service at the university church, Great St Mary's.

There was a round of applause from the otherwise hushed crowd as Prof Hawking's coffin was lifted out of the hearse.

The theoretical physicist, who had motor neurone disease, died aged 76 last month at his home in Cambridge.

He was a fellow at Gonville & Caius College for more than 52 years.

Image copyright PA/Joe Giddens Image caption Actress Felicity Jones, who played Jane Hawking in the 2014 biopic, arrived with her partner Charles Guard

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the professor in the 2014 biopic The Theory of Everything, gave a reading at the service.

He was joined at the funeral by actress Felicity Jones, who starred opposite him as Prof Hawking's first wife Jane.

Guests from the worlds of music, comedy and television also attended, including model and actress Lily Cole, Queen guitarist Brian May and comedian Dara O Briain, who made a documentary about Prof Hawking in 2015.

Image copyright PA/Joe Giddens Image caption Model and actress Lily Cole, a Cambridge graduate, was said to be friends with the visionary scientist

Image copyright PA/Joe Giddens Image caption Queen guitarist Brian May and his wife actress Anita Dobson were among the guests

About 500 invited guests had been expected to attend the funeral service.

Others who had been on the guest list include SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and playwright Alan Bennett.

Prof Hawking's ashes will be interred at Westminster Abbey later this year.

Image copyright PA/Joe Giddens Image caption Newsreader Charlotte Hawkins, whose father also suffered from motor neurone disease, attended the funeral